UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Devises Strategy To Provide Basic Commodities: Dr Yasmin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 09:31 PM

Govt devises strategy to provide basic commodities: Dr Yasmin

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Saturday the government had devised a strategy to provide basic commodities to people at their door steps through Sahulat Bazars

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Saturday the government had devised a strategy to provide basic commodities to people at their door steps through Sahulat Bazars.

She said this while visiting Sahulat Bazar Islampura here to monitor the prices and quality of essential commodities.

She said that these Sahulat Bazars had been opened on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to facilitate the people.

She said that adequate stock of basic commodities was available in the Bazars.

The minister said that these commodities were available for people at affordable prices. She directed the staff to ensure people must not face any difficulty at these Bazars.

Dr Yasmin said the government was trying its best to facilitate people through these bazars.

She said that all edibles were available at government rates, adding that flour, sugar, pulses, fruits, vegetables and meat was available at government approved rates here.

The health minister said that deputy commissioner and assistant commissioner were monitoring these bazaars regularly.

Dr Yasmin was accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Tabraiz Mari, Ali Amir and notables of the area.

She visited different stalls and inquired from the visitors about their experience onquality and prices of the items. The visitors of Sahulat Bazar expressed satisfactionon the quality and prices and asked the minister to continue with the initiative.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab All From Government Best Yasmin Rashid Usman Buzdar Flour

Recent Stories

Sarwar urges PML-N workers to get rid of anti-stat ..

35 seconds ago

15000 liter spurious milk destroyed

37 seconds ago

Voting Turnout in Georgian Parliamentary Elections ..

38 seconds ago

Austria brings in second virus shutdown, curfew

40 seconds ago

Govt slashes petrol prices by Rs 1.57 per litre

42 seconds ago

PML-N MPA condemns anti state narrative of Nawaz ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.