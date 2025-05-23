Govt Empowering Rural Women With Digital Tools: Minister
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Punjab’s Minister for Local Government Zeeshan Rafique on Friday said the Punjab government was empowering women and youths through skill development and employment opportunities.
He made these remarks as the chief guest at a local event organized under the “Meri Digital Duniya” program, where desktop computers were distributed among educated rural women. The ceremony was held at a local hall and jointly organized by Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF) and the Department of Skills Development & Entrepreneurship.
Notable attendees included Chairman of CM Task Force on Skills Adnan Afzal, Project Director Mirza Akbar Hussain, ADC (Revenue) Fahad Mehmood, former MPAs Ch. Abdul Razzaq Dhillon and Dr. Liaqat Ali Khan, Deputy Director Local Government Babar Shehzad Ranjha, and CEO District Council Asad Huria, alongside PSDF officials.
A total of 43 rural women were handed over modern desktop computers to help them pursue online freelancing, IT, and other digital skills initiatives aimed at improving their economic future. “The project, guided by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision, is not just about distributing computers but it represents a shift in thinking,” the minister said.
“We’re not giving charity, we are giving tools to empower and want our youths to be self-reliant and exemplary. The Punjab’s first female Chief Minister has turned long-standing promises of women's economic empowerment into reality and access to digital tools and training is crucial in today’s technology-driven job market," he added.
Zeeshan Rafique said that thousands of students in Punjab were receiving laptops on merit, a testament to the government’s merit-based digital inclusion policy. The minister noted that the Skilled Punjab initiative is being implemented in phases across the province and aims to enhance women’s participation in the digital economy. "This year alone, the Punjab Skills Development Task Force is providing training and desktops to 1,000 rural women, with plans to double the figure next year," he added.
The women, who received computers, showed great enthusiasm, with many calling it a turning point in their lives. Several recipients expressed excitement about starting work in freelancing, graphic design, video editing, and other digital fields.
Zeeshan Rafiq said, “By guiding educated rural women toward the digital market, we are also securing a better future for our next generation.”
