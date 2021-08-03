Govt focusing to fulfill basic needs of citizens: Shibli Faraz

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz on Tuesday said that the incumbent government was focusing to fulfill the basic needs of citizens on priority.

Talking to private news channel, he said that the government was facing inflation problems due to the current account deficit which was inherited from the previous regimes.

The minister said that national economy was uprising positively and soon most of the problems would be resolved.

He said that a record sales of vehicles had been reported during the last year.

The minister said that EVM would bring a positive change in holding fair and transparent election.

The government would launched this system with the consents of all stakeholders, he added.