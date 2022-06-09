Govt fulfills promise of providing cheaper wheat flour to people in KP: PM

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Thursday said that the present government had fulfilled the promise of providing wheat flour to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at low price.

After the provision of cheaper wheat flour in Abbottabad and Peshawar, the supply of cheaper wheat flour will start in other areas of the province very soon, he added.

Talking to his Advisor on Political and Public Affairs Engineer Amir Muqam, who called on him here, the Prime Minister said that the process of development in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, stalled over the last eight years, will be taken forward.

He called for immediate redressal of the problems of masses in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, affected by maladministration of the provincial government.

As the current political situation was also discussed in detail in the meeting, the Prime Minister directed Engineer Amir Muqam to activate the party organization in the province.

Engineer Amir Muqam appreciated the Prime Minister for fulfilling the promise of providing cheaper wheat flour to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.