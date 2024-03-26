Govt implementing IT-based track & trace system in factories to control production, protect revenue: minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Parliamentary Affairs Tahir Khalil Sindhu Punjab said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will make the track and trace system fully functional for tax prevention in all sectors including tobacco, cement, sugar, and fertilizer industries.

Talking to ptv news, he said that FBR along with Federal ministries and provincial departments is introducing a track and trace system in factories in Pakistan to promote transparency.

He further said that by introducing a track and trace system in various sectors, tax authorities will get quick and comprehensive access to data, facilitate proactive decision-making, and improve the accuracy of tax assessments.

He said that the track and trace system aims to increase tax revenue through better monitoring and regulation.

Replying to a question, he said that Shehbaz Sharif had strongly advised to use of the track and trace system to prevent counterfeiting and substandard products.

This system is now fully functional in all fertilizer industries, he further said.

Track and trace systems will also empower businesses to ensure quality control and compliance throughout the supply chain, the minister explained.

To another question, the minister added that besides, preventing revenue leakages, it will help in minimizing human intervention and thus pave the way for a transparent and reliable tax compliance system across the country.