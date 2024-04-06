Open Menu

Govt Jinnah College Lifts Inter College Ramadan T-20 Cup Title

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Govt Jinnah College lifts Inter College Ramadan T-20 Cup title

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Government Jinnah College won the Inter College Ramadan T-20 Cup night Tournament after beating the Government College 36-B Landhi No.4 by 3 wickets in the final at Eid Gah Ground Nazimabad.

Syed Najmi Alam Advisor to the Chief Minister of Sindh was the Chief Guest and distribute the prizes in simple but impress ceremony. Winner trophy and cash award rupees five lacs received by Captain Government Jinnah College Rizwan Khan while the Runner-up Trophy and Cash Award Rupees Two Lacs fifty Thousand by Captain of Government College 36-B Landhi no.4, a communique said.

Other cash Prizes received by man of final match and best bowler of the tournament by Naeem Gul of Government Jinnah College, best batsman Ghazi Ghouri of Government College Formen, player of the tournament Abdul Rafay of National College Morning. Special Prescented ti Chief Guest Syed Alam by Khalid Nafees Chairman Tournament Committee, Tabish Jawed Senior Vice President by M.

Touseef Siddiqui Tournament Secretary and also Shield given to Rahat Ali Shah, Coordinator, Arif Waheed and Nawaid Alamin Members Tournament Committee.

Tabish Jawed Senior Vice President Regional cricket Association Karachi, Former Test Cricketer Touseef Ahmed, Zafar Ahmed, Muhammad Ahmed Naqvi, Afzal Qureshi, Afzal Sheri, Tariq Hafeez,Dr. Arif Hafeez, Zaib Iqbal, Jawed Iqbal also present on the occasion.

Earlier in the Final Match Government Jinnah College beat Government College College 36-B Landhi no.4 by 3 wickets.

Scores in Brief:

Government College 36-B Landhi no.4 75 all out in 17.5 Naeem Gul 2/15, M.Ahad Ali 2/15, Nadir Shah 2/16, M.Daood Khan 2/17.

Government Jinnah College 76/7 in 14.3 overs. Kashan Fahim 25. Saifullah 3/8, Hassan Ali Khan 2/13.

Imran Jawed and Aqil Adil Supervise the Final Match While Imran Ali was official Scorer.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Cricket Chief Minister Kashan Man Landhi Ghazi Rahat Ali All Government Best Ramadan

Recent Stories

 

 

39 minutes ago
 Govt committed to resolve problems faced by countr ..

Govt committed to resolve problems faced by country: Info Minister

44 minutes ago
 Former national team Director Muhammad Hafeez stil ..

Former national team Director Muhammad Hafeez still awaits payments from PCB

3 hours ago
 Pakistan denounces provocative remarks made by Ind ..

Pakistan denounces provocative remarks made by Indian defence minister

4 hours ago
 Bismah Maroof, Ghulam Fatima get injured in Karach ..

Bismah Maroof, Ghulam Fatima get injured in Karachi road accident

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 2024

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Al Qudus day rally held

Al Qudus day rally held

17 hours ago
 Personal ego, divisive politics can't resolve issu ..

Personal ego, divisive politics can't resolve issues: Bilawal

17 hours ago
 ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024

ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024

18 hours ago
 FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg ..

FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg gold from airport

17 hours ago
 Authorities impose Section 144 ahead of Pashmina m ..

Authorities impose Section 144 ahead of Pashmina march in Ladakh

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan