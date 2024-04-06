Govt Jinnah College lifts Inter College Ramadan T-20 Cup title

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Government Jinnah College won the Inter College Ramadan T-20 Cup night Tournament after beating the Government College 36-B Landhi No.4 by 3 wickets in the final at Eid Gah Ground Nazimabad.

Syed Najmi Alam Advisor to the Chief Minister of Sindh was the Chief Guest and distribute the prizes in simple but impress ceremony. Winner trophy and cash award rupees five lacs received by Captain Government Jinnah College Rizwan Khan while the Runner-up Trophy and Cash Award Rupees Two Lacs fifty Thousand by Captain of Government College 36-B Landhi no.4, a communique said.

Other cash Prizes received by man of final match and best bowler of the tournament by Naeem Gul of Government Jinnah College, best batsman Ghazi Ghouri of Government College Formen, player of the tournament Abdul Rafay of National College Morning. Special Prescented ti Chief Guest Syed Alam by Khalid Nafees Chairman Tournament Committee, Tabish Jawed Senior Vice President by M.

Touseef Siddiqui Tournament Secretary and also Shield given to Rahat Ali Shah, Coordinator, Arif Waheed and Nawaid Alamin Members Tournament Committee.

Tabish Jawed Senior Vice President Regional cricket Association Karachi, Former Test Cricketer Touseef Ahmed, Zafar Ahmed, Muhammad Ahmed Naqvi, Afzal Qureshi, Afzal Sheri, Tariq Hafeez,Dr. Arif Hafeez, Zaib Iqbal, Jawed Iqbal also present on the occasion.

Earlier in the Final Match Government Jinnah College beat Government College College 36-B Landhi no.4 by 3 wickets.

Scores in Brief:

Government College 36-B Landhi no.4 75 all out in 17.5 Naeem Gul 2/15, M.Ahad Ali 2/15, Nadir Shah 2/16, M.Daood Khan 2/17.

Government Jinnah College 76/7 in 14.3 overs. Kashan Fahim 25. Saifullah 3/8, Hassan Ali Khan 2/13.

Imran Jawed and Aqil Adil Supervise the Final Match While Imran Ali was official Scorer.