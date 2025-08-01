- Home
Govt Muslim League High School To Become 'Eminence School, Says Hanif Abbasi During Visits To Alma Mater
Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2025 | 10:19 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi paid an emotional visit to his alma mater, Government Muslim League High School on Empress Road, Lahore on Friday, where he announced major plans for the institution’s development.
Accompanied by Punjab Minister for Education Rana Sikandar Hayat, the federal minister reviewed the school’s academic environment and available facilities in detail. The visit marked a significant step toward transforming the historic school into a modern learning hub.
In line with the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, the Punjab government has officially approved the upgradation of the school under the 'Eminence School' project. The initiative aims to equip the school with state-of-the-art facilities and ensure the provision of quality education to students.
Minister for Education Rana Sikandar Hayat said, “The school will be furnished with modern amenities and restructured to meet the highest standards of education.”
Federal Minister Hanif Abbasi expressed pride in witnessing the progress of the school where he once studied. “This is my alma mater, and I feel proud to see it moving toward excellence,” he remarked. “Education is our future, and we are committed to providing the best possible learning environment to our younger generation.”
“Government Muslim League High School will now stand as a new symbol of progress,” Hanif Abbasi declared.
