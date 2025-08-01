Open Menu

Govt Muslim League High School To Become 'Eminence School, Says Hanif Abbasi During Visits To Alma Mater

Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2025 | 10:19 PM

Govt Muslim League High School to become 'Eminence School, says Hanif Abbasi during visits to alma mater

Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi paid an emotional visit to his alma mater, Government Muslim League High School on Empress Road, Lahore on Friday, where he announced major plans for the institution’s development

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi paid an emotional visit to his alma mater, Government Muslim League High School on Empress Road, Lahore on Friday, where he announced major plans for the institution’s development.

Accompanied by Punjab Minister for Education Rana Sikandar Hayat, the federal minister reviewed the school’s academic environment and available facilities in detail. The visit marked a significant step toward transforming the historic school into a modern learning hub.

In line with the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, the Punjab government has officially approved the upgradation of the school under the 'Eminence School' project. The initiative aims to equip the school with state-of-the-art facilities and ensure the provision of quality education to students.

Minister for Education Rana Sikandar Hayat said, “The school will be furnished with modern amenities and restructured to meet the highest standards of education.”

Federal Minister Hanif Abbasi expressed pride in witnessing the progress of the school where he once studied. “This is my alma mater, and I feel proud to see it moving toward excellence,” he remarked. “Education is our future, and we are committed to providing the best possible learning environment to our younger generation.”

“Government Muslim League High School will now stand as a new symbol of progress,” Hanif Abbasi declared.

Recent Stories

Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, ..

Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, no tsunami threat

2 hours ago
 GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 bi ..

GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 billion

3 hours ago
 Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month h ..

Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month high in July

3 hours ago
 Significant escalation in air attacks between Russ ..

Significant escalation in air attacks between Russia and Ukraine

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Independence Day

5 hours ago
 Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference w ..

Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference with robotics innovation

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

6 hours ago
 UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Enduranc ..

UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..

13 hours ago
 UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in ..

UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain

15 hours ago
 UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu ..

UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..

16 hours ago
 Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed ..

Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan