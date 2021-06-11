Govt proposes Rs 91 bln for ensuring water security in budget: Shaukat Tarin

Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Fayaz Ahmed Tarin on Friday said that the government had proposed a total of Rs 91 billion in the budget for ensuring water security

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Fayaz Ahmed Tarin on Friday said that the government had proposed a total of Rs 91 billion in the budget for ensuring water security.

In his budget speech here in the National Assembly, the minister said that an amount of Rs 57 billion has been proposed for Dasu Hydro Power Project stage-1, Rs 23 billion for Diamer Bhasha dam, Rs 6 billion for Mohmand and Rs 14 billion for Neelum Jhelum hydro power project in the budget for fiscal year 2021-22.

He said Pakistan was fast becoming water scarce country. "The Prime Minister is keen in developing water reservoirs, small, medium and large dams so that our future water needs are safeguarded".

He said the three large dams including Dasu, Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand were our priority while many work on other projects including Darwat dam, Khattak Banda dam, Makh Banda dam, Pezu dam, Sari Kalash dam and Winder dam were underway to increase water security.