Govt providing best healthcare facilities with private partnership: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that the provincial government is providing the best healthcare facilities in partnership with the private sector, and added that patients will be given free medicines in the government hospitals.

He said this during a meeting with a delegation of Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Trust (RTEHT) and Indus Hospital, which met him at his office. The delegation consisted of Chairman Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Trust Mian Muhammad Ahsan, Chairman Indus Hospital Health Network Abdul Karim Paracha, President Dr Abdul Bari Khan, CEO (North) Dr Tasman, and marketing head Salman Hamid were included in the delegation.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, MPA Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Raasikh Elahi, former principal secretary GM Sikandar, former BoP President Hamesh Khan and others were also present.

The CM approved handing over of hospitals in Mianwali and Talagang to Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Trust and Indus Hospital. The operational management of mother and child hospital Mianwali will be given to Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Trust to be run on Indus Hospital modal while the management of THQ hospital Talagang would also be handed over to Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Trust. The Indus Hospital would ensure operational management of both the hospitals while mother and child hospital Mianwali and nursing college would be operationalised in partnership with Indus Hospital and Health Network, the CM added.

Mian Muhammad Ahsan assured to early operationalise the Mianwali hospital while the CM was told that Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Trust and Indus Hospital are managing nine hospitals and regional blood centres while providing free treatment to 3.5 million patients annually.