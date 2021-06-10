Govt sets up over 100 job placement centres: Survey

The government has set up more than 100 job placement and vocational counseling centres across the country to facilitate the youth in getting employment in local and international markets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :The government has set up more than 100 job placement and vocational counseling centres across the country to facilitate the youth in getting employment in local and international markets.

In addition to this, the National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) has developed a job portal to connect the job seekers with local and foreign employers at a common platform.

It was revealed in the Economic Survey 2020-21, launched by Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin in a news conference on Thursday to highlight the economic achievements of the present government from July to March.

The document said the skill profiles of more than 570,000 Pakistani youth were placed on the portal.