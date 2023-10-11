Govt striving to provide equal educational opportunities to females: Mushaal Mullick

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Human Rights & Women's Empowerment Mushaal Hussein Mullick on Wednesday said that women were sharing 54 percent population of the country and the government was striving hard to provide equal educational opportunities to this segment for greater national interest

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Human Rights & Women's Empowerment Mushaal Hussein Mullick on Wednesday said that women were sharing 54 percent population of the country and the government was striving hard to provide equal educational opportunities to this segment for greater national interest.

She was addressing a seminar on “harmony unbound fostering peace for marginalized communities and minorities” at Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) here.

She said that the best educational facilities were being provided in educational institutions so that the young generation could play their active role in national progress and prosperity.

She said that there should be no discrimination between the rich and the poor but talent matters in all issues and achievements. Therefore, the talented people should come forward to expedite the pace of national development, she added.

Expressing concern over latest situation in Palestine and Gaza, she said that world class leaders of all religions should play their role to control the situation.

She strongly condemned whatsoever happened in Palestine and said that Israel had demolished schools and hospitals and more than one lakh people had so far lost their lives in this war.

She also stressed the need to resolve Palestine and Kashmir issues through dialogue and said that negotiation was the best way to solve the disputes.

She said that there was a war of ideas in the world. She said, "Negotiation with India does not mean that we have given up the Kashmir. However, if we could achieve any success through negotiation, then it is the best way because there is no harm in it."

She said that mode of solving problems was changing now. Hence, all issues should be resolved through negotiation because there was nothing more valuable than the human life.

She said that the civil society, politicians and other eminent personalities should speak and raise voice for promotion of love, peace and brotherhood in the world. In this regard, the students should also play their active role at national and international level with utmost responsibility, she added.

Vice Chancellor GCUF Prof Dr Nasir Ameen and others also spoke on the occasion.