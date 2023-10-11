Open Menu

Govt Striving To Provide Equal Educational Opportunities To Females: Mushaal Mullick

Umer Jamshaid Published October 11, 2023 | 07:47 PM

Govt striving to provide equal educational opportunities to females: Mushaal Mullick

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Human Rights & Women's Empowerment Mushaal Hussein Mullick on Wednesday said that women were sharing 54 percent population of the country and the government was striving hard to provide equal educational opportunities to this segment for greater national interest

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Human Rights & Women's Empowerment Mushaal Hussein Mullick on Wednesday said that women were sharing 54 percent population of the country and the government was striving hard to provide equal educational opportunities to this segment for greater national interest.

She was addressing a seminar on “harmony unbound fostering peace for marginalized communities and minorities” at Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) here.

She said that the best educational facilities were being provided in educational institutions so that the young generation could play their active role in national progress and prosperity.

She said that there should be no discrimination between the rich and the poor but talent matters in all issues and achievements. Therefore, the talented people should come forward to expedite the pace of national development, she added.

Expressing concern over latest situation in Palestine and Gaza, she said that world class leaders of all religions should play their role to control the situation.

She strongly condemned whatsoever happened in Palestine and said that Israel had demolished schools and hospitals and more than one lakh people had so far lost their lives in this war.

She also stressed the need to resolve Palestine and Kashmir issues through dialogue and said that negotiation was the best way to solve the disputes.

She said that there was a war of ideas in the world. She said, "Negotiation with India does not mean that we have given up the Kashmir. However, if we could achieve any success through negotiation, then it is the best way because there is no harm in it."

She said that mode of solving problems was changing now. Hence, all issues should be resolved through negotiation because there was nothing more valuable than the human life.

She said that the civil society, politicians and other eminent personalities should speak and raise voice for promotion of love, peace and brotherhood in the world. In this regard, the students should also play their active role at national and international level with utmost responsibility, she added.

Vice Chancellor GCUF Prof Dr Nasir Ameen and others also spoke on the occasion.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister World Israel Palestine Poor Civil Society Gaza Young Progress Nasir Women GCUF All Government Best Pace (Pakistan) Limited Love

Recent Stories

SCAD delegation visits Statistics Canada to promot ..

SCAD delegation visits Statistics Canada to promote cooperation, takes part in I ..

4 minutes ago
 Irrigation minister chairs meeting on plans, perfo ..

Irrigation minister chairs meeting on plans, performance of department

50 seconds ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi stresses upon role of mosqu ..

President Dr Arif Alvi stresses upon role of mosques in social development, impa ..

2 minutes ago
 Construction of Osiak RCC bridge to happiness for ..

Construction of Osiak RCC bridge to happiness for people of Drosh

2 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 425 power pilfering connections on 3 ..

LESCO detects 425 power pilfering connections on 34th day of anti-power theft ca ..

2 minutes ago
 Motorway police reunites lost child with family

Motorway police reunites lost child with family

2 minutes ago
Plantation basic need of our society: DC

Plantation basic need of our society: DC

6 minutes ago
 Advisor emphasizes access to mineral mines for Soc ..

Advisor emphasizes access to mineral mines for Socio-Economic Development

6 minutes ago
 Nilofer pledges to forward agenda of ending child ..

Nilofer pledges to forward agenda of ending child marriage

6 minutes ago
 7th Int'l Conference on Space Science and Technolo ..

7th Int'l Conference on Space Science and Technology held to mark World Space We ..

6 minutes ago
 Secretary for invoking PEEDA Act against  DHAs on ..

Secretary for invoking PEEDA Act against  DHAs on auction delays

6 minutes ago
 Ombudsman expresses satisfaction over resolution o ..

Ombudsman expresses satisfaction over resolution of widow's complaint

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan