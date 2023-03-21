UrduPoint.com

Govt Taking Steps To Realize Dream Of Educated, Developed Balochistan: Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan

Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2023 | 11:26 PM

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan on Tuesday said the provincial government was taking concrete steps to realize the dream of an educated and developed Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan on Tuesday said the provincial government was taking concrete steps to realize the dream of an educated and developed Balochistan.

He expressed these views during a briefing, on the occasion of his visit to the University of Balochistan (UoB) The briefing was given by Dr. Shafiqur Rehman of the University of Balochistan. During this time, the financial difficulties faced by the University of Balochistan, the problems of teachers and employees, rules and regulations of placement and promotion were highlighted in detail.

The Governor said we can move forward only with the cooperation of university teachers.

He made it clear the provincial government was taking serious steps to find a sustainable solution to the financial problems faced by Balochistan University and to provide the necessary facilities to the students.

The Governor said the government has given priority to education as it was the base of all kinds of development.

Later, the Governor attended a function organized by the Joint Action Committee of the University of Balochistan where teachers, officers and employees of UoB were present.

The Governor listened to their problems individually and assured them of his full support for their permanent solution, after which the Joint Action Committee decided to postpone the strike.

