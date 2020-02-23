Govt taking strict action against selling, flying kites

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab government is taking strict action against selling and flying kites across the province.

According to official sources, the violators were being imposed fined and imprisoned also. Kite flying is dangerous for lives. The Home Department banned it.

They said that public should play responsible role and intimate violation to 15, at the earliest in order to keep people's lives safe and secure.

Informer Names would not be disclosed.

The law enforcers were taking action against violators on daily basis. The campaign against violators will be run on fast track, the sources stated.