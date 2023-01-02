UrduPoint.com

Govt Targets One Million Manpower Export In 2023: Federal Minister For Overseas Pakistanis And Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 02, 2023 | 11:02 PM

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi on Monday said government had set a target to export one million manpower to the different countries of the world in the current year

Addressing an award giving ceremony to graduate women in Peshawar, he said he had visited many countries including Romania, Portugal and Greece to tap new opportunity which showed great interest in importing manpower from Pakistan.

"This year, I am visiting middle East, Qatar and Saudi Arabia to explore employment opportunities for the Pakistani youth," he added.

Turi said Malta, Poland, Hungary, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Tajikistan, Saudi Arabia, Iran and Iraq had shown keen interest to import manpower from Pakistan and MoUs were being signed with many of these countries in this regard.

"Pakistani youth should avoid illegal immigration as such activity are not only dangerous but also tainting the country," the minster urged.

Expressing his delightness on the completion of training course Turi said he was glad to know that dozens of women were trained and provided with tool kits during the 45-days which would help them to lead in their professional life and economical independence.

"Pakistan People's Party firmly believes in gender equality which can only be achieved if women and men are given equal opportunities, rights and responsibilities in all the spheres of life," he maintained.

The Minister said that the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development would extend the training sessions and programs to all provinces and districts of Pakistan with the support of GIZ, Provincial TEVTA and NAVTTC.

