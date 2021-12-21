Govt to enforce sugar price: Chief Secretary

Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal said the provincial government would ensure the implementation of ex-mill and retail price of sugar in any case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal said the provincial government would ensure the implementation of ex-mill and retail price of sugar in any case.

During a meeting with a six-member delegation of the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association at the Civil Secretariat, here on Tuesday, the Chief Secretary said that the sale of sugar more than Rs 90 per kg would not be allowed. He mentioned that safeguarding public interest was the responsibility of government.

The Chief Secretary asked the sugar mills owners to ensure timely payment of sugarcane to the farmers without any deductions, besides providing the required information about crushing and stocks in the database regularly. He also issued directions regarding action against middlemen and illegal weigh stations involved in the purchase of sugarcane.

He said that 12 illegal weigh stations were removed in Layyah.

He said the sugar mills association must play its role for stability in the price of sugar, adding that industrialists should work hand in hand with the government for the development of the country.

Association Chairman Zaka Ashraf briefed the Chief Secretary about the problems of sugar industry.

The delegation included Hassan Iqbal, Mian Rashid, Chaudhry Aslam, Muhammad Rafiq,and Muhammad Aslam while administrative secretaries of food, agriculture, and industriesand cane commissioner Punjab were also present on the occasion.