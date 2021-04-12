Govt to ensure reduced rates in Ramadan Bazaars: minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mehmoodur Rashid has said essential food items would be available on subsidized rates to the masses in 313 Ramadan Bazaars across the province.

While reviewing arrangements of supply of commodities to Ramadan Bazaars here on Monday, the minister said the Punjab government would ensure sale of all items at reduced rates during the holy month. He added flour, sugar ,dates, pulses, ghee ,cooking oil, chicken and eggs would be available on reduced rates.

He said that agriculture fair price shops would be set up to provide vegetables and fruits on reduced rates to the public.

The minister reiterated the Punjab government's firm resolve to ensure maximum relief to the masses for purchasing daily commodities. He said strict action would be initiated against hoarders and profiteers.

He also issued instructions to the administration of districts to ensure implementation of SOPs oncoronavirus for safety and health of the masses.