Gov't To Form Independent Inquiry Commission On 'IHC Judges' Letter': Law Minister
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2024 | 11:42 PM
Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Thursday said that the federal government has decided to place the IHC judges’ letter before cabinet meeting tomorrow for formation of an independent inquiry commission into the matter
He said that the commission would be headed by a reputable retired judge and its terms of references (TORs) would be finalized after the consultation with attorney general of Pakistan.
He was addressing a press conference here in Islamabad along with Attorney General of Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan.
Azam Nazeer Tarar said that the letter has been trending in the media and social media. Now, it is the duty of the government that this matter should be investigated, he said, adding that the Prime Minister would place this matter in the cabinet meeting tomorrow.
The minister said that the Prime Minister had said that he would go to meet the Chief Justice despite all of his busy schedule. The meeting between the Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lasted for one and a half hours, he said, adding that the most senior judge Justice Mansoor Ali Shah was also present in the meeting.
The issues pertaining to the important national issues including economic and judges’ letter were also came under discussion, he said.
Tarar said that we leave it to the judiciary to decide whether the judges' letter is misconduct or not. He said that the TORs of the inquiry commission would also include this letter and past cases as well.
He further said that in his opinion when such matters come up, they should not be suppressed. Whatever commissions we have formed, they have been bringing all the things to public, he added.
The law minister further said that one of the senior retired judges would be requested to head the commission. The prime minister is determined that the country should run according to the constitution, he said.
He said that the prime minister has stated that no compromised would be accepted on the freedom and independence of the judiciary. He said that the PM has also stated that there should be no interferences in institutions and every institution should respect other. Azam Nazeer said that the federal government has taken up the matter as serious and with good intention.
