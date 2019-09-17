UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Provide Incentives To Attract Investment In Industrial Sectors: Prime Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 06:08 PM

Govt to provide incentives to attract investment in industrial sectors: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that with the country now on right track of economic growth, the government, in order to attract investments, would provide incentives to potential investors along with the ease of doing business

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that with the country now on right track of economic growth, the government, in order to attract investments, would provide incentives to potential investors along with the ease of doing business. He was chairing a high level meeting here to review progress on incentives being offered for attracting investment in the industrial sectors and relocating units to Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Economic Affairs Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Minister for Planning Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Special Assistant to PM on Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, Chairman board of Investment Syed Zubair Haider Gilani, Secretary Finance, Secretary Foreign Affairs, Secretary Planning, Member Policy Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and senior officials.

The Prime Minister directed the Finance, Planning and Commerce Divisions and the Board of Investment to peruse successful investment models of regional countries so as to offer best facilities and incentives to the investors.

He also directed to fast-track the process of provision of utilities such as electricity, gas and road access to Special Economic Zones (SEZs) so that potential investors did not face any hindrance in investments and establishment of industries.

The meeting was briefed that SEZs in Pakistan had great potential for attracting investments particularly the Chinese companies. It was also apprised that China had expressed keen interest in various Pakistani products which would improve trade balance between the two countries. The meeting was informed that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) remained the top-most priority of the government and infrastructure development, energy and communication sectors, had been earmarked for attracting investments.

It was further apprised that the Chinese and Russian companies had shown interest in the revival of Pakistan Steel Mills and the offers were beingevaluated.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Electricity Business Russia China Firdous Ashiq Awan Road CPEC Progress Gas FBR Commerce Government Best

Recent Stories

Pakistan U16 trials for Bangladesh series from Wed ..

4 minutes ago

Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine holds 4 ..

11 minutes ago

Search of missing children through truck art provi ..

3 minutes ago

Court orders to register case against Shifa Intern ..

3 minutes ago

Health authority acquires 60-kanal land for settin ..

3 minutes ago

Turkey condemns mistreatment in Greece sports even ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.