Govt to remove all obstacles in the recruitment of medical staff: Jhagra

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra Thursday said that all medical facilities for corona patients at Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) would be made operational soon while barriers for recruitment of medical personnel would be removed.

He expressed these views while presiding over a review meeting on setting up of Corona Center at the PIC building. The meeting was attended by Health Secretary Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah, Special Health Secretary Mian Adil Iqbal, Director General Health Services Dr Niaz Muhammad, ADG Dr Jamal Nasir, Pakistan Army officers and other officials.

The health officials briefed the meeting on the establishment of Corona Center at PIC and reviewed the progress.

Pakistan Army officials briefed the meeting on the provision of medical equipment and supplies by the NDMA. It was informed in the meeting that in the first phase 50 beds were being arranged in PIC out of which 16 beds would be provided with a ventilator facility while 34 High Dependency Unit (HDU) beds would be provided.

It was informed that the first phase would be completed in the next one week. Other facilities and deployment of staff at PIC Corona Center were also discussed in the meeting. The meeting was informed that orders have been issued for the deployment of medical personnel and their training and orientation would be supervised by medical experts at Hayatabad Medical Complex, which would be completed by next week.

It was also mentioned in the meeting that medical personnel recruited under the LOCUM scheme would also be posted in PIC.

Taimur Saleem Jhagra said that all obstacles in the recruitment of medical staff should be removed.

He directed the authorities concerned to expedite the recruitment and deployment of health personnel. He welcomed the fact that our capacity against Corona was growing day by day. The minister said that capacity building measures would have far-reaching consequences in the future.