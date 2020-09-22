Govt utilizing resources for freedom of media: CM Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Monday said that the incumbent government was utilizing all available resources for freedom of media and its development.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony of Quetta Press Club (QPC) Golden Jubilee as chief guest.

The Chief Minister also greeted journalists and administrations of the press club over the completion of 50 years of press club saying that the role of journalists was essential for the progress of development of the country.

He said practical measures were being taken to ensure the development of Balochistan in order to remove the backwardness of the area.

"Profession of journalist is not easy work and they are facing strict difficulties", he said adding that government would always remain stand with the media.

Development projects were being continued in respective areas of the province including Constituencies of opposition members on equality basis and ignorance of culture was ended by the current government for ensuring good governance.

Provincial Minister for Finance Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, Quetta Press Club's president Raza-ur-Rehman, Secretary Information Shah Irfan Gharshin, Pakistan Federal Union of Journalist's vice president Saleem Shahid, Press Secretary Chief Minister Kamran Asad, Deputy Commissioner Quetta Aurangzaib Badeni, senior journalists including Anwar Sajidi, Jawad Haider were also present on the occasion.