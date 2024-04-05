Govt,opposition to play positive role for country development:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) The incumbent government and opposition should play a responsible role for the country development,said President Tehreek Jawaana Pakistan (TJP) Waqas Qasmi.

While talking to APP here on Friday,he said the Federal government led by Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif was facing various serious problems including inflation, unemployment and economic challenges, but it will be hoped that if all political stakeholders support the government then county definitely would pave on the progress path.

The president said that Pakistan is a democratic country and all political parties should have equal opportunities to exercise their political stance.

He added that all the political parties were respectable for us and all those representatives who were elected should raise their voices for public safety.

"Pakistan could not afford any political tension and all political parties have to play their key role to end this political instability so that the country could be politically stable and move towards economic improvement",he maintained.