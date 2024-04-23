(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Duki Captain (R) Fayyaz Ali on Tuesday said that the protection of life and property of the people was the first priority of the government for which all available resources were being utilized.

He expressed these views while visiting various levies stations. He was accompanied by Levies Force Risaldar Mohammad Asrar Tareen.

During his visit to the various Levies stations of the district, the DC also reviewed the attendance register of the employees, weapons, the color of the wireless system building and other facilities.

He also directed Levies Force personnel to keep a close watch on suspicious and criminal persons in order to maintain peace in the district saying that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.