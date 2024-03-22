- Home
Grand Mufti Of Bosnia, Secretary Of Religious Affairs Forge Collaboration For Peace, Education, Combat Islamophobia
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2024 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) The Grand Mufti of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Dr. Hussain on Friday held a meeting with Secretary of Religious Affairs Dr. Syed Ata-ur-Rehman, alongside the presence of Ambassador of Bosnia, Honorary Consul General Bosnia, and Senior Joint Secretary of Religious Affairs, Alamgir Khan.
The meeting focussed on collaborative efforts towards fostering peace, advancing education, promoting religious harmony, and combatting Islamophobia. The Bosnian delegation was presented with Paigham-e-Pakistan and Sermons of National Sirat-un-Nabi Conference in English language.
The Secretary of Religious Affairs emphasized the profound cultural, historical, and religious ties connecting Bosnia and Pakistan. He expressed readiness to formalize collaboration through a memorandum of understanding, encompassing initiatives such as religious education, translation endeavors, delegation exchanges, and bilateral cooperation.
Secretary Dr. Syed Atta-ur-Rehman highlighted the significance of strengthening bilateral relations through government and public-level delegations exchanges.
Mufti Azam Bosina Dr. Hussain conveyed gratitude for Pakistan's contributions to peacekeeping efforts in Bosnia and United Nations welfare missions. Moreover, he underscored the educational ties, noting that several key positions in Bosnia had received education from Pakistan.
Dr. Hussain emphasized the enduring bond between the people of Pakistan and Bosnia. He proposed mutual learning opportunities, particularly in areas such as Hajj, Auqaf, and religious education.
Concluding the meeting, the Grand Mufti of Bosnia extended warm greetings to Pakistani brethren on the occasion of Ramazan and Independence Day, solidifying the sense of kinship between the two nations.
