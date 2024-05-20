Open Menu

Great Loss For Muslim Ummah: President Zardari Condoles Death Of Iran's Ebrahim Raisi

Muhammad Irfan Published May 20, 2024 | 11:40 AM

Great loss for Muslim Ummah: President Zardari condoles death of Iran's Ebrahim Raisi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday expressed profound shock and sorrow over the tragic death of Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash, calling it a great loss not only for Iran but for the entire Muslim Ummah.

"Today, Pakistan mourns the loss of a great friend. Just last month, we had the honor of hosting him in Pakistan. During our discussions, I found him very keen on strengthening our bilateral relations. Agha Raisi always had a special place for Pakistan and its people, in whichever position he served whether as President of the Islamic Republic of Iran or as Custodian of Imam Raza's (A.S) Shrine," President Zardari said in a statement.

He described Raisi's passing as a great loss not only for Iran but for the entire Muslim Ummah.

President Zardari extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the Iranian president, the foreign minister, and others who lost their lives in the accident.

He paid tribute to late President Raisi's dedicated services to the Islamic world, highlighting his steadfast advocacy for the unity of the Muslim Ummah.

He emphasized that the Islamic World had lost a remarkable leader who always supported the Muslim cause and deeply felt the sufferings of the Muslims globally, particularly the Palestinian and Kashmiri people.

President Zardari remarked that late President Raisi would be dearly missed and fondly remembered in Iran, Pakistan, and the Islamic World for his efforts to enhance relations with regional and Islamic countries.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to bless the departed soul with peace and grant patience and strength to his family and the people of Iran in this time of irreparable loss.

