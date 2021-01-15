Guards hired for foolproof security of Lahore General Hospital

Ameer-ud-Din Medical College Principal Prof Dr. Sardar Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar on Friday said that taking effective steps to make the security system foolproof at Lahore General Hospital (LGH), the services of 100 guards had been hired from a private security company

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Ameer-ud-Din Medical College Principal Prof Dr. Sardar Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar on Friday said that taking effective steps to make the security system foolproof at Lahore General Hospital (LGH), the services of 100 guards had been hired from a private security company.

According to LGH spokesperson here, these personnel would take over their duties in LGH on Saturday, January 16.

The Principal directed LGH DMS Security Sabih Khan to send the data of all security guards to law enforcement agencies and get them fully verified. He added that he should also be informed on a daily basis about the working of the hospital so that they could treat the patients and staff in a cordial manner as the security of the hospital and other institutions was relatively different.

Prof. Al-Fareed further said that the performance of all security guards would be monitored on a daily basis and if any guard was found absent from his duty point, action would be taken against him as per law.

He said that protection of doctors, nurses, patients and attendants was the top priority of the institution and all resources would be utilized in this regard.

He said that professional security company should ensure the safety of the people coming to the hospital.