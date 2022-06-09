UrduPoint.com

Gujar Khan Tehsil Admin Retrieves 1.3 Kanal State Land

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 09, 2022 | 08:16 PM

Gujar Khan tehsil admin retrieves 1.3 kanal state land

The district administration of Rawalpindi under an operation launched against land-grabbers has retrieved 1.3 kanal state land from illegal occupant

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :The district administration of Rawalpindi under an operation launched against land-grabbers has retrieved 1.3 kanal state land from illegal occupant.

According to a district administration spokesman, the assistant commissioner (AC) Gujar Khan on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq conducted an operation in Mouza Kala Gujran, Tehsil Gujar Khan and managed to retrieve the land from illegal possession of the land-grabber.

He said that the land-grabber was sent behind the bars while an FIR had also been lodged against the accused.

The district administration as per orders of the Punjab government had issued strict instructions to all the departments concerned to map illegal encroachments and take strict action against the culprits, he said.

The DC Rawalpindi had directed the ACs of all tehsils to expedite the operation against encroachments and illegal constructions in their respective areas.

