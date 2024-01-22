Open Menu

Halal Food Authority Conducts Operation

Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2024 | 05:30 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Food Safety and Halal Food Authority’s team on Monday conducted operations at several places of Dera city and Rangpur Adda and checked quality of food items at shops.

The authority's team comprising Deputy Director Sajjad Ahmed and his staff checked the quality of milk and imposed fines on several owners over adulteration.

The Food Safety Team also checked the quality of food items in Rangpur Adda to ensure quality food stuff for citizens.

The team seized expired food items and imposed fines on violators.

The deputy director said that no comprise would be made on quality of food items and in this regard operations would continue indiscriminately.

