Halal Food Authority Conducts Operation
Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2024 | 05:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Food Safety and Halal Food Authority’s team on Monday conducted operations at several places of Dera city and Rangpur Adda and checked quality of food items at shops.
The authority's team comprising Deputy Director Sajjad Ahmed and his staff checked the quality of milk and imposed fines on several owners over adulteration.
The Food Safety Team also checked the quality of food items in Rangpur Adda to ensure quality food stuff for citizens.
The team seized expired food items and imposed fines on violators.
The deputy director said that no comprise would be made on quality of food items and in this regard operations would continue indiscriminately.
Recent Stories
Onions’ price goes up, causes trouble to consumers nationwide
Punjab CM Naqvi nominated as PCB new chairman
Pakistan condemns consecration of 'Ram Temple' on site of demolished Babri Mosqu ..
Pakistan, Iran agree to return of envoys by Friday
Security forces kill seven terrorists in Zhob IBO:ISPR
Realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Quality Groundbreaker in Mid-range ..
Washington ready to enhance cooperation with Punjab Govt in diverse sectors: Kri ..
Investigation into malicious campaign against judiciary underway: Solangi
Extended break expected for schools around general elections
Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality advancements in diverse sectors
Numerous educational institutions shut down in Islamabad amid terror threat
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
72 undocumented Afghan families repatriate8 minutes ago
-
Dense fog patches cause transport havoc for capital's residents8 minutes ago
-
Five killed as vehicle falls into ravine in Dir Upper8 minutes ago
-
Tough competition expected in NA-44 as political heavyweights lined up18 minutes ago
-
Father murders son over political argument in Peshawar18 minutes ago
-
LRH carries out free cornea transplant of 20 patients in two months28 minutes ago
-
Police crackdown against underage drivers continues, 53 FIRs lodged28 minutes ago
-
Woman, daughter killed; two injured in accident28 minutes ago
-
MQM-P organises election rally at Bagh-i-Jinnah38 minutes ago
-
Three members dacoit gang busted38 minutes ago
-
Pak envoy to Australia meets Squadron Leader RAAF (retd)48 minutes ago
-
Sial for strict action against violations of ECP code of conduct48 minutes ago