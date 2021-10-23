UrduPoint.com

Haleem, Naqvi Allege PPP Of Plucking Masses In Sindh Like Vultures

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 05:19 PM

Haleem, Naqvi allege PPP of plucking masses in Sindh like vultures

Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, and senior PTI leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Saturday, censured Murad Ali Shah for using foul language against PTI leadership

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, and senior PTI leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Saturday, censured Murad Ali Shah for using foul language against PTI leadership.

PPP leadership was acting as vultures in Sindh that was plucking national exchequer, national resources and masses mercilessly, they said while addressing a joint press conference here at Sindh Assembly Building.

Haleem Adil Sheikh, who is also Central Vice President PTI, lambasted CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah for using indecent language against Federal government in a public gathering and said that Bilawal Zardari, Murad Ali Shah and their cronies were vultures who were plucking the people of Sindh from 13 years.

Haleem Adil termed CM's rhetoric as condemnable and said that intolerable language was being used against the great leader who was striving for development of Pakistan and working day and night to transform the Pakistan into a welfare state on the patron of Riyasat-e-Madina.

On Prime Minister Imran Khan's desire a magnificent assembly of Ulema, Mashaikh, custodians of revered shrines and lovers of the last prophet Hazrat Muhammad S.A.W was held at Sindh Governor House that was attended by over 1500 participants.

Participation of scholars representing different schools of thoughts and theological orders was an appreciable and unprecedented demonstration of unity and harmony among Muslim Ummah, Haleem Adil said and expressed gratitude to all the religious scholars who attended the event.

Haleem Adil Sheikh stated that PM Imran Khan believed that the entire nation was capable to transform Pakistan into Riyasat Madina by following the way of life and teachings of Khatim un Nabiyen S.A.W. "We, earlier, were of the opinion that only masajid can spread this message but now we believe that it was responsibility of entire Pakistani nation to inform the youth and students about Seerat-e-Nabvi S.A.W. and values of islam.

Haleem noted that apex committee has decided that no highway would be blocked and later a case in the regard was also registered against leader of the opposition but PPP was doing the same unabated.

In previous week they blocked National Highway in Hyderabad for more than five hours causing nuisance and hardship for thousands of citizens while the same act was repeated the other day at Dawood Chourangi in Karachi, he observed.

He said that CM Shah was not capable of heading apex committee as he failed to implement its decisions and a few thieves and robbers belonging to ruling PPP were at large and allowed to block roads at their whim.

People in Sindh did not have access to clean drinking water and better health facilities while they were being deprived of education, roads and other basic facilities, he noted adding that land grabbing was at its peak in the province and revenue record was being set ablaze to pave the way for illegal act of land grabbing.

Law and order situation was out of control and people of the province were left on mercy of outlaws, he alleged saying that a poor labouror was shot dead in broad daylight by snatchers in Karachi today.

Firdous Shamim Naqvi, while speaking at the occasion, took exception of CM Shah's unethical language and stressed that such abusive language must not be used for a national hero. PTI had billion tree tsunami, remarkable economic growth, fundamental revenue reforms and unprecedented development on its credit; he said and asked what performance of PPP is during its 13 year regime in Sindh.

Imran Khan won world cup for Pakistan, made Shoukat Khanam Cancer Hospital realty and now taking the country forward on new vistas of progress, he said and asked that what name should be given to Bilawal and other PPP leadership who miserably failed to deliver during their 13 year long rule in the province?The 50 year old slogan of 'Roti, Kapra our Makan' was awaiting its realization while PTI government was taking measures to provide shelter to masses, Naqvi said. BRT Red line and Orange line and Malir Expressway were still waiting for execution while 80 more buses of Green Line had arrived in the country, he observed.

Related Topics

Karachi Assembly Sindh Pakistan Dead Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari Tsunami Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Governor United Nations Poor Education Water Orange Hyderabad Progress Same Malir Cuban Peso Murad Ali Shah Cancer Muslim Event All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Unity Foods Limited Billion Opposition Love

Recent Stories

UAE Space Agency meets high-level Hungarian delega ..

UAE Space Agency meets high-level Hungarian delegation to bolster collaboration

9 minutes ago
 Asad Umar hails US-DFC for continuing investments ..

Asad Umar hails US-DFC for continuing investments in Pakistan

4 minutes ago
 Shoigu Says German Counterpart Must Know Results o ..

Shoigu Says German Counterpart Must Know Results of Amassing Troops Near Russian ..

4 minutes ago
 Merkel Says Always Felt 'Significant Differences' ..

Merkel Says Always Felt 'Significant Differences' of Opinions With Russian Presi ..

4 minutes ago
 UAE&#039;s judoka featured in waxwork museum Madam ..

UAE&#039;s judoka featured in waxwork museum Madame Tussauds Dubai

24 minutes ago
 UN urged to press Mali junta over summary executio ..

UN urged to press Mali junta over summary executions

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.