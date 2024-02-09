Hamid-ur-Rehman Wins PK-08 Election
Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2024 | 07:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Hamid-ur-Rehman has won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-8, Swat-VI by securing 33,152 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was PML-N candidate Jalat who bagged 15,007 votes.
Overall voters turn-out remained at 34.05 per cent.
