Hamid-ur-Rehman wins PK-08 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Hamid-ur-Rehman has won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-8, Swat-VI by securing 33,152 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was PML-N candidate Jalat who bagged 15,007 votes.

Overall voters turn-out remained at 34.05 per cent.