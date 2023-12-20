Hashoo Foundation to collaborate with UAJK for pioneering Hospitality Education Projects

The Hashoo School of Hospitality Management (HSHM) has announced a strategic collaboration with the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) to launch comprehensive hospitality educational projects and skill development programs aimed at empowering the youth in Azad Jammu and Kashmir

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) The Hashoo School of Hospitality Management (HSHM) has announced a strategic collaboration with the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) to launch comprehensive hospitality educational projects and skill development programs aimed at empowering the youth in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

This landmark announcement of the forthcoming Hospitality Management degree program was made following a special visit to the King Abdullah Campus of the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir by the Chief Secretary of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Dawood Muhammad Bareach, Secretary Higher Education, Zaheer-ud-Din Qureshi, and a delegation from Hashoo Foundation.

During their visit, a warm reception was extended to the dignitaries by Vice-Chancellor UAJK Prof Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi, Registrar Prof Dr. Ghulam Murtaza, Director of Finance and Planning Dr. Billal Abbasi, Deans, Heads of various Departments, and faculty members.

The main theme of the visit was the unveiling of plans for the establishment of the Hashoo School of Hospitality Management at King Abdullah Campus. Commencing from April 2024, the school will offer an innovative program in Hospitality & Tourism Management.

The curriculum, meticulously crafted by Sheffield University UK, ensured global recognition, and students have the unique option to complete their third year at Sheffield University or attain an Associate degree after two years at IM Sciences.

Internship opportunities will be facilitated in collaboration with renowned establishments such as Marriott, PC Hotel, providing students with invaluable hands-on experience. Graduates of this program can anticipate guaranteed job offers, addressing the pressing issue of skilled leaders in the hospitality and tourism industry in Pakistan.

Speaking at the occasion, Prof Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi, Vice-Chancellor University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, expressed the significance of academia aligning with industry, foreseeing positive dividends for both partners.

He affirmed his commitment to ensuring the program's success and its potential to attract a multitude of aspiring

students.

Director Finance and Planning, Dr. Billal Abbasi, underscored the importance of the hospitality industry in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizing the need for education in hospitality and tourism to provide students with global opportunities.

With a global curriculum and seasoned faculty from around the world, HSHM is poised to offer world-class education in hospitality, tourism, and hotel management, with plans to expand to other cities across Pakistan.