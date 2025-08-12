Hazara Wildlife circle foils Gecko Leopard lizard smuggling attempt, three arrested

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Conservator Wildlife, Hazara Circle Iftikhar uz Zaman , has lauded the exceptional performance of the ‘Circle Raid Party’ for successfully intercepting an illegal wildlife trafficking attempt that led to the arrest of three offenders and the imposition of a fine of Rs. 1,90,000.

The operation, resulted in the capture of suspects from the Rawalpindi area at Shah Maqsood, Haripur. The accused were attempting to smuggle Gecko Leopard Lizards (Eublepharis macularius), a protected reptile species under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife and Biodiversity Act, 2015.

Officials said the raid was the result of coordinated surveillance, swift response, and strong inter-district intelligence sharing. The Gecko Leopard Lizard is valued in the illegal wildlife trade market and is particularly vulnerable to exploitation, making its protection a priority for the department.

Iftikahr uz Zaman emphasized that this action reflects the unwavering commitment of the Hazara Wildlife Circle to curb illegal wildlife trade. He noted that similar successful operations in the past have led to the recovery of rare bird species, freshwater turtles, and other reptiles from traffickers attempting to smuggle them out of Hazara Division. In recent months, the department has foiled multiple smuggling bids at key transit points, including GT Road and interprovincial routes, thanks to enhanced patrolling and surprise checks.

The Conservator Wildlife reaffirmed that strict enforcement measures, public awareness campaigns, and community cooperation are essential to safeguarding biodiversity. He added that the department will continue to strengthen its surveillance network to ensure that no illegal wildlife trafficking goes undetected.