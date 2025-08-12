Hazara Wildlife Circle Foils Gecko Leopard Lizard Smuggling Attempt, Three Arrested
Umer Jamshaid Published August 12, 2025 | 02:50 PM
HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Conservator Wildlife, Hazara Circle Iftikhar uz Zaman , has lauded the exceptional performance of the ‘Circle Raid Party’ for successfully intercepting an illegal wildlife trafficking attempt that led to the arrest of three offenders and the imposition of a fine of Rs. 1,90,000.
The operation, resulted in the capture of suspects from the Rawalpindi area at Shah Maqsood, Haripur. The accused were attempting to smuggle Gecko Leopard Lizards (Eublepharis macularius), a protected reptile species under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife and Biodiversity Act, 2015.
Officials said the raid was the result of coordinated surveillance, swift response, and strong inter-district intelligence sharing. The Gecko Leopard Lizard is valued in the illegal wildlife trade market and is particularly vulnerable to exploitation, making its protection a priority for the department.
Iftikahr uz Zaman emphasized that this action reflects the unwavering commitment of the Hazara Wildlife Circle to curb illegal wildlife trade. He noted that similar successful operations in the past have led to the recovery of rare bird species, freshwater turtles, and other reptiles from traffickers attempting to smuggle them out of Hazara Division. In recent months, the department has foiled multiple smuggling bids at key transit points, including GT Road and interprovincial routes, thanks to enhanced patrolling and surprise checks.
The Conservator Wildlife reaffirmed that strict enforcement measures, public awareness campaigns, and community cooperation are essential to safeguarding biodiversity. He added that the department will continue to strengthen its surveillance network to ensure that no illegal wildlife trafficking goes undetected.
Recent Stories
Muslim Council of Elders welcomes peace agreement between Azerbaijan, Armenia
Council of Europe urges members to refrain from arms transfers over Gaza human r ..
Over 35,000 new companies join Dubai Chamber of Commerce in H1 2025
Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub launches Sky Support Complex
COP30 in Brazil: Agribusiness sector seeks to position itself as part of climate ..
Yalla Group’s revenues reach AED310.7 million in Q2
Italian exports up 4.9% YoY in June 2025
Head of Cyber Security lays foundation for Safety and Security Building in Maldi ..
Sharjah Ruler approves Sharjah Archives’ organisational structure
Evolution Data Centres welcomes Zero Two as strategic shareholder
Lee, Trump to hold 1st summit at White House on August 25
May 9 cases: ATC orders to confiscate properties of PTI's Yasmeen Rashid, Ejaz C ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NA Speaker stresses youth empowerment through science, technology5 minutes ago
-
School boy’s dream meets nation’s history: Balahisar fort shines with patriotic pride on Indepen ..5 minutes ago
-
Hazara Wildlife circle foils Gecko Leopard lizard smuggling attempt, three arrested5 minutes ago
-
10% GST imposed on FATA, PATA to prevent abuse of tax exemptions: Kayani5 minutes ago
-
DPM/FM Dar chairs review meeting for strengthening cooperation with friendly cooperation5 minutes ago
-
KP lights up as 78th Independence Day revives dreams of advertisers, printers after bulk of orders5 minutes ago
-
Para forces seize large number of vuvuzelas5 minutes ago
-
Polio surveillance shows sharp decline in positive samples15 minutes ago
-
Stitching patriotism:The hands behind Pakistan's Flag manufacturing for Independence celebrations15 minutes ago
-
Pakistani taekwondo tiger Hadi Jafri roars to Gold in Malaysia25 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to minimizing flood losses: NA told25 minutes ago
-
UAD organizes patriotic walk to mark Independence Day, Marka-e-Haq25 minutes ago