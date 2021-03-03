UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HC Holds Virtual 'Khuli Katchehry' To Take Up Issues Of Pakistani Community In UK

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 10:48 PM

HC holds virtual 'Khuli Katchehry' to take up issues of Pakistani community in UK

High Commissioner Moazzam Ahmad Khan Wednesday held the second virtual 'Khuli Katchehry' with the Pakistani community in the United Kingdom (UK).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :High Commissioner Moazzam Ahmad Khan Wednesday held the second virtual 'Khuli Katchehry' with the Pakistani community in the United Kingdom (UK).

Community members from various walks of life attended the virtual event and discussed their issues.

The interaction was organized in accordance with the guidelines given by the Prime Minister of Pakistan to ensure close contact with the Pakistani diaspora and resolve their issues.

The diaspora members conveyed their complaints and suggestions regarding visas, National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis and passports.

The high commissioner welcomed the suggestions and redressed some of the complaints instantly.

He assured the participants that the high commission and its four consulate general were making constant efforts to improve the consular services.

The high commissioner once again urged the Pakistani community to continue to cooperate with the authorities and get themselves vaccinated as soon as they receive call from their GP or health care workers.

The participants appreciated high commission's outreach efforts and facilitation to community.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister United Kingdom Event From

Recent Stories

Strong earthquake damages dozens of buildings in G ..

2 minutes ago

Virus cases, deaths plummet at Spanish care homes

5 minutes ago

Prime Minister decides to seek vote of confidence ..

5 minutes ago

US Weekly Crude Stocks Up 21.6Mln Barrels After Te ..

5 minutes ago

Victory of Gillani is result of corruption: Farruk ..

10 minutes ago

Unofficial results of 12 seats of senate election ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.