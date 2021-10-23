UrduPoint.com

HCSTSI Demands Relief From Government

The meeting of the conveners of the sub-committees of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry which held here on Saturday under the chair of the President Muhammad Altaf Memon has demanded Sindh government to provide relief to the people particularly the business community of the province

The 18th Amendment of the Constitution has authorized the provincial government to work for the betterment of the people of their respective province therefore, the Sindh government should realize its responsibility and provide relief to the people, the meeting resolved.

The meeting also demanded the Federal government to strengthen the Pakistani rupees against US Dollars in order to control the inflation. The prices of commodities particularly the essential goods went beyond the reach of common people due to increasing inflation, the meeting observed and apprised the federal government to prepare effective economic policies in consultation with all stakeholders.

The meeting also appealed to the federal government to review the petroleum prices and also reconsider the policies of FBR in order to provide relief to the business community of the country.

Besides President Muhammad Altaf Memon, the Senior Vice President Muhammad Idrees Memon and Vice President Masroor Iqbal also shared their views on recent price hike as well as the policies of the government.

Among others, Saleemuddin Qureshi, Daulat Ram Lohana,Muhammad Akram Ansari, Muhammad Arif Meon, Choudhry Muhammad Aslam,Shaikh ahmed Hussain, Muhammad Iqbal Arbiani, Vishnu Mal, Shafqatullah Memon, Dr. Muhammad Ismail Farooq Nami, Muhammad Yasin Khilji and Muhammad Sohail Memon also attended the meeting.

