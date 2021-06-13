Heads of institutions removed ahead of AJK elections

All the heads of the development authorities including Mirpur Development Authority, (MDA), Mangla Dam Housing Authority (MDHA), Muzaffarabad Development Authority and Pearl Development Authority (PDA) Rawalakot in Azad Jammu Kashmir, were removed from their offices with immediate effect, official sources told APP on Saturday

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :All the heads of the development authorities including Mirpur Development Authority, (MDA), Mangla Dam Housing Authority (MDHA), Muzaffarabad Development Authority and Pearl Development Authority (PDA) Rawalakot in Azad Jammu Kashmir, were removed from their offices with immediate effect, official sources told APP on Saturday.

The AJK government, through an official notification issued on Saturday, took the action in pursuance of the directives of the AJK Election Commission in terms of Section 8 (c) of the Azad Jammu Kashmir Elections Act, 2020, to ensure free, fair and transparent conduct of the forthcoming general elections for Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, high placed sources told.

The sources continued that under the above order, all the incumbent Chairmen, Director General (s) of development authorities have been removed from their positions with immediate effect.

The charge of the offices located at the Divisional Headquarters of Mirpur, Muzaffarabad and Rawalakot have been assigned to the Divisional Commissioners of the respective Divisions, the sources underlined quoting the official notification issued by the Services and General Administration Department of Azad Govt.

of the State of Jammu and Kashmir.

The above removed heads will be entitled to draw one month's salary if provided in terms and conditions of their contractual appoints, the sources underlined.

The charge of all development authorities located at District Headquarters including Kotli Development Authority (KDA), Bagh Development Authority (BDA) and Neelam valley Development board were assigned to the Deputy Commissioners of the respective concerned districts.

All additional charge holders of Development Authorities, Board, MDHA shall ensure recovery besides safe custody of all assets including transport and other moveable properties under the use of the removed ex-Chairmen and Director General (s) of the development authorities.

The official notification shall take immediate effect, the sources underlined.

