Health Card to be introduced in Balochistan for provision facilities to masse: Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan Tuesday said that the provincial government was going to introduce health cards as like federal government in order to facilitate masses in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan Tuesday said that the provincial government was going to introduce health cards as like Federal government in order to facilitate masses in the province.

Deputy Speaker Babar Khan Musa Khel chaired the session of Assembly.

The Chief Minister said a modern system is needed to improve health system in the province saying that all people would get beneficial from Health Card in respective areas of the province.

CM Jam Kamal mentioned over 1200 people have so far benefited from Balochistan Endowment Funds adding that the work of cancer hospital also was in full swing for provision of paints facilities.

He said the process of establishment of children cancer hospital would be brought in the province, saying that practical efforts were also underway to improve more health sector according to need of hours.

Chief Minister said Public Endowment Funds would be raised in next budget of Balochistan in order to ensure provision of health facilities to needy people.

Earlier, Balochistan Minister for Finance Zahoor Ahmed Buledi said in the session of the Assembly that Balochistan was backward province and provision of facilities including health, education and other amenities have very essential in the areas.

"Tubat district was ignored in development projects from several years by the past regime", he said.

Zahoor Buledi also thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for announcing mega development projects for six districts of the province including Turbat District which was positive steps of federal government for people of Balochsitan.

He said we all should work together for progressing of the province and prosperity of the public.

Opposition leader, MPA Malik Naseer Shahwani brought notice of the Assembly that there was no gas pressures in respective areas of Balochistan including Quetta City despite winter season. He said measures should be taken to address crisis of gas in the province and would talk with official of Sui Southern Gas Company to improve the gas pressure in the area in cold weather.