Health department organised measles awareness programmes in Shaheed Benzirabad

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :District health department Shaheed Benazirabad on Wednesday organized awareness programmes about measles in union councils 6,7,8,9 of district Nawabshah as a part of health education session.

According to a handout, addressing awareness programme District health officer (DHO) Shaheed Benazirabad Dr Daulat Jamali and Dr Allah Bux Rajper said that measles was highly contagious and infectious disease caused by measles virus. They emphasized upon parents to get injected first dose of measles vaccine to children of 9 months age and second in 15 months so that kids would be protected from viral disease.

They further said that in order to create awareness about measles in masses various programmes would be organized in every union council of the district.

Among others Additional district health officer DrAsadullah Daahri,Dr.Amina Brohi and health officials were also present.