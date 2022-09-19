UrduPoint.com

Health Department Setup More Isolation Wards After Increase In Dengue Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Health Department setup more isolation wards after increase in dengue cases

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has increased number of isolation wards for dengue patients after spike in dengue positive cases in Mardan and Khyber district.

The spokesperson for the Health Department said that isolation wards with 150 beds have been established in various health facilities of Mardan district.

He said that two tehsils of Mardan district, Takht-i-bahi and Babuzai have reported highest number of dengue cases and all necessary arrangements including fumigation at marshy places and awareness campaign for people to adopt precautionary measures have been stared.

He said that dengue ward with 20 beds have been established in Mardan Medical Complex including in tehsil and district headquarters hospitals.

The spokesman said that isolation wards with 50 beds have been established in Khyber district.

The district administration said that so far more than 650 dengue positive cases have been reported from all tehsils of the district.

The joint teams of health department and tehsil municipal administrations have started surveillance, anti-mosquito sprays and awareness campaign to protect people from dengue fever.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dengue Mardan Babuzai All From

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs organizes 3rd DCCC meeting 2022 amid ..

Dubai Customs organizes 3rd DCCC meeting 2022 amid expectations of more economic ..

42 minutes ago
 TECNO soon to debut its Camon 19 Pro with 64MP Sup ..

TECNO soon to debut its Camon 19 Pro with 64MP Super Night Portrait and 0.98mm S ..

45 minutes ago
 Fatima Sana ruled out of ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup

Fatima Sana ruled out of ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup

2 hours ago
 PM attends reception hosted by King Charles III

PM attends reception hosted by King Charles III

2 hours ago
 PM condoles with HM King Charles III

PM condoles with HM King Charles III

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.