Health dept issues alert for monkeypox

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :The Sindh health department on Sunday issued a high alert in the province regarding a new disease called monkeypox.

In a letter addressed to director health services, all district health officers and directors and medical superintendents of all major hospitals, the Director General (DG) Health Sindh said after emergence of Monkeypox disease cases in Europe and America, steps should be taken to prevent spread of this infections in Sindh.

The Director Health services, DHOs, Directors of medical institutes and Medical Superintendents have been advised to report suspected cases of monkeypox to the provincial disease and surveillance response unit at DG office, Hyderabad and regional office Karachi so that immediate required intervention steps could be taken to prevent it's spread.