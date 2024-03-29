Open Menu

Health Minister Reviews Progress Of Gangaram Hospital Revamping Project

Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2024 | 08:58 PM

Punjab's Health Minister, Khawaja Salman Rafique, emphasized the importance of daily review for the ongoing revamping project in government teaching hospitals

During his visit to the Mother and Child Block at Ganga Ram Hospital on Friday, he reiterated the commitment to expedite the project for improved healthcare services. He directed contractors to ensure timely completion of the revamping project at Gangaram Hospital. The Health Minister also congratulated Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University Prof Dr Mehmood Ayaz, Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal and Balqis Shabbir for receiving the Gold Medal in recognition of excellent medical and teaching services.

He reviewed the ongoing revamping project in Gangaram Hospital and Mother and Child Block. The contractors informed the provincial health minister about the ongoing progress on the revamping project.

On this occasion, Special Secretary Development Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Syed Wajid Ali Shah, MS Gangaram Hospital, Prof. Noreen Akmal, Prof. Bilqis Shabbir and other faculty members were present.

