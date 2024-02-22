Health Of Superintendent Jail Improves
Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2024 | 02:20 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Health of Superintendent Jail who suffered cardiac arrest during duty hours yesterday, got improved, medic confirmed APP.
DIG Prison Mohsin Rafique inquired after the health of the illed superintendent, Chaudhary Akhtar Iqbal in hospital today on direction of IG Punjab Prison.
The Superintendent Jail was referred to DHQ hospital, from where ICU ward of the Indus Hospital Muzaffargarh further. DC Mian Usman Ali, DPO among other officers also called on him to inquire about his health in the hospital. He underwent angiography before starting the formal treatment.
