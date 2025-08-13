Open Menu

Healthcare Professionals Salute Organ Donors, Encourage Public Involvement On 'Organ Donation Day'

Sumaira FH Published August 13, 2025 | 01:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Health Professionals on the occasion of 'World Organ Donation' day stressed that one organ donor can save 8 to 10 lives and urged the public to come forward and pledge their organs, calling it a noble act that not only saves lives but also gives hope to thousands of patients languishing on transplant waiting lists.

Renowned nephrologist Dr. Sarfraz Sarwar while in excluisve conversation with a local news channel highlighted that World Organ Donation Day plays a crucial role in building public understanding and support for organ donation.

He explained that the day not only raises awareness about the severe shortage of available organs but also encourages people to pledge as donors, emphasizing the life-saving potential of this selfless act.

Dr. Sarwar pointed out that in Pakistan, despite growing awareness, many cultural beliefs, myths and fears continue to prevent people from registering as organ donors.

He stressed the need for continued public education and community engagement to break down these barriers and foster a culture of donation, which is vital for saving countless lives.

He further noted that Pakistan faces a significant disparity between the number of patients awaiting organ transplants and the limited supply of donor organs.

This gap results in many patients losing hope and, tragically, their lives.

According to Dr. Sarwar, increasing organ donation pledges and awareness is critical to bridging this divide and providing a second chance to those in desperate need.

Finally, Dr. Sarwar paid tribute to the donors and their families, calling their decision to donate organs an act of immense courage and humanity.

He urged the people of Pakistan to honor these heroes by joining the movement to increase organ donation, so that more lives can be saved and families restored.

He explained that in the case of natural death, various tissues such as the cornea, heart valves, bone, and skin can be donated.

These donations play a vital role in restoring sight, repairing damaged hearts, treating burn victims, and improving the quality of life for many patients, he added.

Dr. Sarwar emphasized that even when organ donation is not possible, tissue donation remains a powerful way to save and enhance lives.

