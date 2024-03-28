Hearing Of Drug Cases In Drug Court Abbottabad Camp Held
Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2024 | 12:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) The Drug Court Abbottabad disposed of 19 different cases of Haripur besides imposing a total of Rs. 419,000 fines in various cases.
Apart from the fines, one-day imprisonment was also given. The sentence was given under the Drug Act.
The drug court imposed a fine and imprisonment on publication charges.
Recent Stories
PCB dismisses FICA's claims of unpaid dues in PSL
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 March 2024
Niger says US to submit plan to 'disengage' troops
Venezuelan opposition registers unknown poll contender after obstacles
Van Aert breaks collarbone, ribs in Flanders fall
Russian attacks kill three as Ukraine calls for more air defence
Climate change is messing with how we measure time: study
Minister discusses bilateral issues with Turkiye Ambassador
Urdu poet Safiya Shamim remembered on birth anniversary
Turbat attack martyr laid to rest with full military honours
Police break up Togo opposition event: AFP journalists
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Motorcyclist killed7 minutes ago
-
Detained accused killed in firing in police line hospital7 minutes ago
-
Man killed after being hit by train17 minutes ago
-
CWAs to boost overseas employment opportunities for Pakistanis abroad27 minutes ago
-
DPO Bahawalpur presides over crime meeting47 minutes ago
-
DPO Bahawalpur inaugurates Mahafiz Squad57 minutes ago
-
Ramadan festivities “Maah-e-Isar O Aman” starts at Lok Virsa57 minutes ago
-
Dr Amjad appointed as focal person for health1 hour ago
-
Cloudy weather forecast for city1 hour ago
-
Misinformation, disinformation, fake news problems of entire world: Tarar1 hour ago
-
SP holds meeting for security arrangements on martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali2 hours ago
-
Minister discusses bilateral issues with Turkiye Ambassador13 hours ago