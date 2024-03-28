Open Menu

Hearing Of Drug Cases In Drug Court Abbottabad Camp Held

Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2024

Hearing of drug cases in Drug Court Abbottabad camp held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) The Drug Court Abbottabad disposed of 19 different cases of Haripur besides imposing a total of Rs. 419,000 fines in various cases.

Apart from the fines, one-day imprisonment was also given. The sentence was given under the Drug Act.

The drug court imposed a fine and imprisonment on publication charges.

