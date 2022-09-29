Heart diseases increasing at alarming rate in Pakistan: Experts

Health experts urged the nation to adopt a healthy lifestyle to prevent cardiovascular diseases that were increasing at an alarming rate in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Health experts urged the nation to adopt a healthy lifestyle to prevent cardiovascular diseases that were increasing at an alarming rate in the country.

They were addressing a symposium organized by Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) to observe World Heart Day on Thursday.

The experts were of the view that diet played a vital role in prevention of cardiovascular diseases. "Obesity is among the major causes of heart diseases. We need to adopt a healthy life style and make healthier food choices to reduce the risk of heart diseases. Smoking, sugary sweetened beverages, ultra processed foods and lack of physical activities leads to heart disease." The symposium was attended by the senior health professionals, cardiologists, civil society and representatives of electronic and print media.

Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr Shazia Sobia was the chief guest on the occasion.

The seminar was hosted by PANAH's General Secretary Sanaullah Ghumman. The guests included PANAH President Major General (Retd) Masud-ur-Rehman Kayani, Executive Director Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology Dr Anjum Jalal, Vice Chancellor Health Services academy Islamabad Dr.

Shehzad Ali Khan, consultant Cardiologist & Physician AFIC/NIHD Brig. Abdul Hameed Siddiqui, CEO Heart File Dr. Saba Amjad, General Secretary Diabetic Association of Pakistan Dr. Abdul Basit, Consultant Food Policy Program at Global Health Advocacy Incubator Munawar Hussain, civil society representatives, health professionals and journalists.

Consultant Food Policy Program at Global Health Advocacy Incubator Munawar Hussain said there was a growing body of evidence suggesting a profound relationship between obesity and adverse health outcomes like hypertension, cardiovascular illnesses and diabetes most prominently.

"Furthermore", he added, "there is a global public health concern that developing countries are increasingly vulnerable to its deleterious effects because of decreased awareness and access to healthcare. There is further a direct and strong association between consumption of sugar sweetened beverages and obesity and non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular illnesses."