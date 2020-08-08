Heavy rain lashes in northern Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Moderate to heavy rain lashed various districts of northern Sindh including Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Jaccababad, Shikarpur and other districts. The rain started after 1 am and still continued.

Various areas of Sindh also received light to moderate rain this morning turning the weather pleasant. Light rain still continues is several areas.

The Pakistan Meteorology Department has forecast of heavy rains in all most all districts of Sindh from Friday morning due to a rain system that has entered Sindh and will remain active till Saturday night.

Meanwhile, electricity supply was suspended in a number of area of Sukkur and Khairpur during rain due to the tripping of feeders that is being restored now.

The SEPCO officials have said that their staff is in the field to restore the tripped feeders.

However, The Sindh Government has prepared its contingency plan to deal with the rain related incidents.

In this regard, directives were already issued to all the local bodies and municipality corporations to stay alert and take immediate measures to drain the rain water from low lying areas.