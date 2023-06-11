Heavy rain, strong winds uprooted trees, damaged public properties in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :About half-hour-long torrential rain coupled with thunder and hailstorm uprooted trees, damaged houses, cars and flooded streets in several localities of Abbottabad city and surrounding areas.

According to details, last night heavy downpours and hailstorms not only triggered a flash floods but also damaged dozens of vehicles that were moving on the roads or parked in the open space. The flooded water entered the houses in various areas including Sir Syed Colony, Hassan Town and Bilal Town.

After the heavy rain and hailstorm, the staff of Abbottabad Cantonment Board later midnight started rescue work at Tarkhanna Niazi Colony where the incomplete work of the National Highway Authority (NHA) caused difficulties for the Cantonment Board due to the flash floods coming from the District Council areas to the Cantonment board areas.

The Vice Chairman ACB Fawad Ali reassured the residents of Niazi Colony that the Cantonment Board stands with its people in every difficulty, we will contact NHA to expedite the completion of work on under construction sewerage system on both sides of the Main Mansehra Road so that the flood waters from the District Government can be controlled.

He said that the Cantonment Board has completed work on sewerage lines and natural drains in its jurisdiction, that's why the area up to Sarban Chowk in Abbottabad city remained safe during this torrential rainfall. The District Government should take steps on its own to provide alternative routes for these flood-prone areas in their jurisdictional as well, adding the vice chairman said.