HEC, Microsoft Signs ETA To Modernize Tech Education In Country

Muhammad Irfan Published December 14, 2023 | 08:08 PM

Under the long-term cooperation between the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Microsoft signed the Education Transformation Agreement (ETA) the other day, aiming to further modernize technological education in the country.

At the same time, the Imagine Cup competition, Founders Hub and AI Skilling for students was launched, in which participants will present their innovative projects and entrepreneurial endeavors.

The event was graced by the presence of Nasir Jamy, Federal Secretary for Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication.

"In the era of AI, education stands at the threshold of unprecedented transformation. The collaboration between Microsoft and HEC through the Education Transformation Agreement is a testament to our commitment to fostering innovation and equipping the youth with the skills needed for the future," remarked Jibran Jamshad, Country Principal Officer and Regional Education Lead at Microsoft.

The event commenced with address by Dr. Zia Ul Qayyum, Executive Director HEC, setting the tone for an insightful day of discussions and partnerships and highlighting the important role of the Founders Hub and AI Skilling.

In his notable speech, the Secretary Information Technology and Telecommunication stated that embracing Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence was not just a choice, it was a strategic imperative in our rapidly advancing world. These innovations act as a compass, guiding us through progress and unlocking new frontiers, shaping a future marked by innovation, efficiency and endless possibilities, he concluded.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman HEC, Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad expressed his optimism about the collaboration and stated, "The ETA with Microsoft represents a commitment to embracing technology in education and fostering a culture of innovation. This collaboration, he said is enabling us create a dynamic and adaptive learning environment for our students, he added.

The highlight of the ceremony was the official signing of the Education Transformation Agreement, marking the continuity of a transformative journey in education for Pakistan.

