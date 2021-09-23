UrduPoint.com

HEC's NAHE Launches Cohort II Of National Faculty Development Programme 2021

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 day ago Thu 23rd September 2021 | 09:48 PM

HEC's NAHE launches Cohort II of National Faculty Development Programme 2021

The National Academy of Higher Education (NAHE), HEC has launched the training of Cohort-II of the Interim Placement of Fresh PhDs Programme (IPFP) fellows under the National Faculty Development Programme (NFDP) 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :The National academy of Higher Education (NAHE), HEC has launched the training of Cohort-II of the Interim Placement of Fresh PhDs Programme (IPFP) fellows under the National Faculty Development Programme (NFDP) 2021.

As many as 177 freshly qualified PhDs of Cohort-I have successfully completed their training.

NFDP 2021 is a four-week online learning programme to accelerate the transfer of essential knowledge, skills, and attitudes in three dimensions of a successful career as a faculty member, viz. teaching and learning, applied research, and professional practice. The programme has been designed for a pre-placement training of the IPFP fellows.

It will be delivered in an online mode, while international experts along with national experts will lead the delivery to ensure this programme to be at par with international standards.

Rector NAHE Dr. Shaheen Sardar Ali inaugurated the launch ceremony of the Cohort II of NFDP 2021. In her opening remarks, she highlighted the efforts of NAHE to run IPFP, NFDP, and other training programmes and initiatives, and reaffirmed her commitment to delivering the best possible within the limited available resources.

She emphasised the significance and need of skillful and well-equipped teachers for raising the quality and standards of higher education in the country.

The Rector NAHE advised the participants to gain maximum benefit from the opportunity, wherein NAHE has engaged renowned national and international resource persons.

The participants were briefed through an online orientation to familiarise them with the selected IT tools and other techniques being used or to be adopted throughout the online learning programme.

A number of different activities and technologies will be utilized to achieve its learning objectives, which include daily live webinars using microsoft Teams, Reading Boot Camps, Writing Boot Camps, Group Projects, Juries, Panels and Mentoring.

The participants' success is based on their assessment in all the said activities and assignments. The learning assessment will both be formative and summative.

The third and last Cohort of NFDP 2021 is scheduled for mid-November to mid-December 2021.

Related Topics

Education Reading Lead HEC All From Best

Recent Stories

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

7 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

8 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

7 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

7 hours ago
 In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30 ..

In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30

7 hours ago
 Pakistani Prime Minister Hopes US, China, Russia H ..

Pakistani Prime Minister Hopes US, China, Russia Help Afghanistan Recover From W ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.