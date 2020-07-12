UrduPoint.com
HESCO Assures WASA Officials For Alternate Power Supply To Pumping Stations

HESCO assures WASA officials for alternate power supply to pumping stations

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) have assured the officials of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) that alternate power supply will be ensured to the pumping stations of the agency.

The HESCO's spokesman informed here Sunday that the officials of both the utility companies held a meeting at HESCO's Control Center to deliberate upon preparations for the monsoon rain contingency.

The officials of HESCO assured that the power supply to WASA's pumping stations would be maintained through alternate feeders.

They said the suggestions put forward by WASA would be incorporated for making the load management schedule.

The officials said all the pumping stations would be electrified through two power feeders.

The officials of HESCO including Rasheed Ahmed Ansari, Suhail Ahmed Shaikh, Gulzar Ahmed Dasti, Muneer Ahmed Soomro and Ghulam Sarwar Unar and the officials of WASA Saleemuddin Arain, Muhammad Ali and Muhammad Amir attended the meeting.

