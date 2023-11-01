Heydar mosque: A beacon of beauty, peace, and unity in South Caucasus

In the heart of the South Caucasus, a true architectural gem shines brightly, not only for its physical grandeur but also for the values it represents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) In the heart of the South Caucasus, a true architectural gem shines brightly, not only for its physical grandeur but also for the values it represents.

The Heydar Mosque, the largest mosque in the entire South Caucasus region, stands as a testament to the rich architectural heritage and the ideals of peace, tolerance, and unity, the embassy of Azerbaijan shared this information in a news release issued here on Wednesday.

The Heydar Mosque is a stunning embodiment of the traditional Shirvan-Absheron architectural style. What makes it particularly striking is its trio of 95-meter-high minarets that reach for the heavens.

The intricate stonework that adorns the structure's facade and the elegant interior design make it a visual masterpiece. As the sun sets and darkness descends, the mosque comes to life in sublime fashion, casting a radiant glow that captivates all who behold it.

Named after Heydar Aliyev, the founder of the modern Azerbaijani state, the Heydar Mosque goes beyond being a mere architectural marvel. It has evolved into a symbol of peace, tolerance, and unity in the South Caucasus.

It stands as a beacon of hope, reminding people of the importance of harmonious coexistence and mutual respect.

The Heydar Mosque covers an extensive area of 12,000 square meters. Its main dome reaches a height of 55 meters, while the second dome stands at 35 meters. The mosque's construction began in September 2012, following a decree issued by the President of the Azerbaijan Republic, Ilham Aliyev. In a remarkably short span of two and a half years, this architectural wonder was brought to life.

The front of the Heydar Mosque is adorned with special stonework, reminiscent of the Shirvan-Absheron architectural style. The entire mosque is a homage to ancient Azerbaijani architectural traditions, combining a rich historical aesthetic with modern engineering and design.

More than a place of worship, the Heydar Mosque stands as a monument to values that transcend borders and beliefs. Its presence in the South Caucasus region serves as a reminder of the importance of preserving cultural heritage, promoting peace, and embracing diversity.