Hindko translation of 'Roshni Ke Safeer' in book stores

The book titled 'Roshni ke Safeer' translation in Hindko language, which was originally authored by prominent businessman and Executive Member of Ghandhara Hindko Board (Peshawar) Ziaul Haq Sarhadi in the Urdu language has hit the bookstores

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ):The book titled 'Roshni ke Safeer' translation in Hindko language, which was originally authored by prominent businessman and Executive Member of Ghandhara Hindko Board (Peshawar) Ziaul Haq Sarhadi in the Urdu language has hit the bookstores.

According to a press release issued here on Monday, the book has been translated by the Gandhara Hindko Board, an organization striving for the promotion of regional languages, especially Hindko.

Meanwhile, General Secretary of the board Zia-ud-Din handed over the translated version of the book to the original author Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, during his visit to the office.

Speaking on the occasion, Zia-ud-Din termed the book's translation a valuable addition to the Hindko literature.

The book, he continued, would not only prove beneficial for the researchers of regional languages but would be also an interesting read for people associated with spirituality.

It is pertinent to mention that the book, which could be loosely translated as 'Ambassador of light, has shed light on the lives of religious saints of the sub-continent, spiritual personalities and their services for Islam.